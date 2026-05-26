One Mobikwik Systems gains on RBI nod for offline merchant business

One Mobikwik Systems rallied 3.27% to Rs 197.50 after the company received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator-physical.

The approval, granted under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, will enable the company to expand its offline merchant payments business.

The company has identified small businesses, oil & gas outlets, and organised retail as its three strategic focus segments over the next 18-24 months, with an ambition to materially expand its market share across each. It aims to significantly ramp up Soundbox and EDC deployments to meet its stated goal of 10x growth in merchant business by FY28.

Offline merchant payments represent a large and under-penetrated opportunity in India, with industry estimates pegging the merchant payments GMV opportunity at USD 1.8-2 trillion by FY28 (Source:Redseer). Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MD & CEO, said: Offline merchant payments are emerging as one of the strongest growth drivers within Indias digital economy, particularly across under-penetrated markets beyond urban India. This PA-P approval strengthens our ability to scale merchant payments infrastructure across the country and sets us up for 10x growth in merchant business by FY28. We are grateful to the RBI for the approval and reposing its faith in us. We remain focused on building secure, scalable and technology-led solutions that help merchants participate more effectively in Indias growing digital economy.