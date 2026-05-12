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One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 288.71 crore

Net profit of One Mobikwik Systems reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 288.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 121.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 1119.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1170.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales288.71267.78 8 1119.231170.17 -4 OPM %3.50-21.10 --3.59-8.69 - PBDT12.32-52.42 LP -32.56-106.70 69 PBT8.25-56.71 LP -46.35-119.56 61 NP4.38-56.04 LP -62.10-121.53 49

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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