One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.48% to Rs 96.20 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 18.08% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.48% to Rs 96.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 38.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 313.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.