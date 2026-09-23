One Point to deliver Centre of Excellence for a leading power utility

One Point One Solutions has secured a Customer Experience Centre of Excellence (CoE) mandate valued at Rs 39.32 crore from a leading power utility company.

The engagement will be delivered from the Company's Navi Mumbai and Indore delivery centres and will cover an integrated customer experience ecosystem comprising customer contact centre operations, Physical Experience Centres (PEC), back-office support and digital customer service functions.

Under the mandate, One Point One Solutions will deploy its operational and domain capabilities alongside ResolX, its Agentic AI arm, to enhance customer engagement, automate high volume processes, strengthen analytics-led decision-making and improve service responsiveness. The integration of AI and automation across a large-scale customer experience environment is expected to create opportunities for greater process efficiency, improved customer experience and scalable delivery, strengthening One Point One Solutions positioning as enterprises increasingly transition from traditional outsourcing models towards technology-led, outcome-oriented customer experience operations.