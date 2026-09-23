Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Point to deliver Centre of Excellence for a leading power utility

One Point to deliver Centre of Excellence for a leading power utility

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
One Point One Solutions has secured a Customer Experience Centre of Excellence (CoE) mandate valued at Rs 39.32 crore from a leading power utility company.

The engagement will be delivered from the Company's Navi Mumbai and Indore delivery centres and will cover an integrated customer experience ecosystem comprising customer contact centre operations, Physical Experience Centres (PEC), back-office support and digital customer service functions.

Under the mandate, One Point One Solutions will deploy its operational and domain capabilities alongside ResolX, its Agentic AI arm, to enhance customer engagement, automate high volume processes, strengthen analytics-led decision-making and improve service responsiveness. The integration of AI and automation across a large-scale customer experience environment is expected to create opportunities for greater process efficiency, improved customer experience and scalable delivery, strengthening One Point One Solutions positioning as enterprises increasingly transition from traditional outsourcing models towards technology-led, outcome-oriented customer experience operations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US dollar index hits seven-week high after breaking above 100 mark

Jindal Stainless signs MoU with Nasscom

Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key economic data

China stocks edge lower ahead of US-China summit

Sensex settles 299 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Next Story