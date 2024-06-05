Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2265.69% to Rs 32.41 crore

Net profit of Onelife Capital Advisors reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2265.69% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 733.33% to Rs 37.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.411.37 2266 37.004.44 733 OPM %19.07-59.85 -15.03-43.02 - PBDT7.77-1.29 LP 6.95-2.43 LP PBT7.32-1.32 LP 6.41-2.48 LP NP1.55-1.21 LP 0.39-2.48 LP

