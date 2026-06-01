Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.76% to Rs 619.35 crore

Net profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 51.71% to Rs 82.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.76% to Rs 619.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.23% to Rs 281.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 2179.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1337.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.