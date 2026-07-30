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Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.16% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.57% to Rs 669.50 crore

Net profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 59.16% to Rs 95.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.57% to Rs 669.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 463.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales669.50463.10 45 OPM %30.9730.59 -PBDT132.5285.05 56 PBT127.7079.75 60 NP95.0859.74 59

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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