Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.57% to Rs 669.50 croreNet profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 59.16% to Rs 95.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.57% to Rs 669.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 463.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales669.50463.10 45 OPM %30.9730.59 -PBDT132.5285.05 56 PBT127.7079.75 60 NP95.0859.74 59
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