ONESOURCE enters into manufacturing partnership with Formycon AG

OneSource Specialty Pharma and Formycon AG, an independent biosimilar developer headquartered in Munich, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership for biosimilars. Under the partnership, OneSource will serve as a strategic manufacturing partner for Formycon and provide integrated Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) manufacturing capabilities from its state-of-the-art biologics' facility in Bangalore.

The collaboration brings together Formycons Biosimilar development excellence with OneSource's end-to-end biologics manufacturing expertise to support Formycon's biosimilar programs for global markets.