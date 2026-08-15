Onesource Industries & Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 97.42% to Rs 0.52 croreNet loss of Onesource Industries & Ventures reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 97.42% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.5220.18 -97 OPM %-44.236.59 -PBDT-0.291.33 PL PBT-0.291.33 PL NP-0.290.98 PL
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