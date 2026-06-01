Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onesource Industries & Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Onesource Industries & Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 19.02 crore

Net Loss of Onesource Industries & Ventures reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.51% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.57% to Rs 99.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19.0218.61 2 99.4570.25 42 OPM %-13.720.70 -3.692.01 - PBDT-2.67-0.08 -3238 3.541.54 130 PBT-2.67-0.08 -3238 3.531.53 131 NP-1.99-0.08 -2388 2.651.13 135

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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