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OneSource's partner Dr. Reddy's receives Health Canada approval for Semaglutide Injection

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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OneSource Specialty Pharma announced that its partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has received a Notice of Compliance from Health Canada for Semaglutide Injection, a generic version of Ozempic. OneSource serves as the CDMO partner on this program, providing scale-up and manufacturing support.

The partnership is designed to ensure reliable and scalable commercial supply from OneSource's US-FDA approved flagship manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO & MD, OneSource Speciality Pharma Limited, speaking on the development, said: We are pleased to announce that our partner Dr. Reddy's has received approval from Health Canada for Semaglutide Injection, a generic version of Ozempic. This approval further strengthens our collaboration, combining Dr. Reddy's expertise in peptide development with OneSource's CDMO capabilities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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