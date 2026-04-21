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ONESOURCE's partner receives USFDA tentative approval for Semaglutide Injection

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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OneSource Speciality Pharma announced that its partner Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies (Orbicular), together with its U.S.-based front-end partner (the ANDA holder), has secured tentative U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of Ozempic (Semaglutide Injection).

OneSource is the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partner for this product. This milestone highlights a closely integrated development-to-submission model: Orbicular led the product development and technical program for this complex peptide, while OneSource supported the program as the CDMO partner, providing end-to-end manufacturing capabilities for the U.S. market filing. The collaboration is designed to ensure reliable commercial supply from OneSource's US-FDA approved flagship site in Bangalore.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO & MD, OneSource Speciality Pharma, speaking on the development, said: We are pleased to announce that our partner Orbicular, along with its front-end partner (the ANDA holder), has received tentative approval for a generic version of Ozempic (Semaglutide Injection). This milestone reflects Orbicular's scientific expertise and OneSource's CDMO capabilities, supported by our US-FDA approved manufacturing site.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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