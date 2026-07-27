Onesource Specialty Pharma gains after Q1 swings to profit of Rs 25 cr

Onesource Specialty Pharma added 2.55% to Rs 1,695.50 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.99 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 37% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 449.02 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,273 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by the commercial launch of semaglutide, new master service agreement (MSA) contracts, and customer wins across its business segments.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 24.59 crore during the quarter, compared with a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 1.52 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company recorded an exceptional loss of Rs 4.30 crore on account of legal charges related to legacy litigation involving employees of a subsidiary. EBITDA stood at Rs 123.3 crore, registering the growth of 39% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 27.5% in Q1 FY27 as against 27% in Q1 FY26. Looking ahead, the company reiterated its FY28 guidance, targeting $400 million in organic revenue and an EBITDA margin of 40%, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. Neeraj Sharma, CEO & MD, OneSource Specialty Pharma, said, We have started FY27 on a strong note, delivering robust growth in revenue and EBITDA, driven by commercialisation of semaglutide in Canada and India. We are excited to bring our second cartridge line into commercial operations in Q2, a significant milestone in our capacity expansion. Our biologics business gathered further momentum this quarter with the addition of yet another leading global biosimilar customer, reinforcing the strength of our integrated CDMO capabilities.