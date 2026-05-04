OneSources' CDMO client receives Health Canada approval for semaglutide injection

OneSource Specialty Pharma announced that its partner Orbicular, along with its Canadian front-end partner, has received approval from Health Canada for a generic version of Ozempic (semaglutide injection). This marks the second generic semaglutide approval in Canada, positioning OneSource partners as the first generic entrants in one of the world's most significant semaglutide markets.

The milestone reflects a closely integrated development and manufacturing model. Orbicular led the product development and technical program for the complex peptide, while OneSource supported the program as the manufacturing partner, providing end-to-end manufacturing capabilities for the Canadian filing. Commercial supply will be supported from OneSource's US FDA-approved flagship facility in Bengaluru.