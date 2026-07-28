ONGC backs MRPL's crude imports from Saudi Aramco with $500 million guarantee

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that its board has approved the proposal to provide parent company guarantee (PCG) of $500 million in favour of Saudi Arabian Oil Company on behalf of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL).

The aforementioned PCG is for a two-year period from 01 September 2026 to 31 August 2028.

This approved parent company guarantee would enable MRPL, a subsidiary of ONGC, to import crude oil from Saudi Aramco.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is a public sector undertaking (PSU) that is engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and value-added products.