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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Corpn commissions gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat in Golaghat district, Assam

ONGC Corpn commissions gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat in Golaghat district, Assam

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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Complimenting the North East Gas Grid

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) successfully commissioned gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat GGS-1 in Golaghat district, Assam, on 18 August 2026. The facility enables surplus associated natural gas from the Upper Assam Shelf to be processed and evacuated through the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) developed by Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).

The development complements the commissioning of the Dergaon-Dimapur Pipeline, which has connected Nagaland to the North East Gas Grid and the National Gas Grid. The new connectivity will facilitate utilisation of nearly 1 lakh Standard Cubic Metres (SCM) of gas per day from ONGC's Jorhat asset.

ONGC is also developing hook-up facilities at Jantapathar and Kasomarigaon to connect additional producing fields of Jorhat Asset with the North East Gas Grid. These projects will further augment gas availability, reduce flaring and strengthen the gas-based economy of the region.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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