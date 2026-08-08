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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onida Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Onida Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.51% to Rs 182.41 crore

Net Loss of Onida Electronics reported to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.51% to Rs 182.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales182.41140.85 30 OPM %-6.27-5.71 -PBDT-12.48-10.87 -15 PBT-14.18-12.49 -14 NP-14.18-12.49 -14

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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