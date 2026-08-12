OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 122.76 crore

Net loss of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 122.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.122.76125.331.075.000.4627.12-8.8418.97-28.8315.68

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