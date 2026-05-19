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OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.28% to Rs 127.67 crore

Net Loss of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 36.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.28% to Rs 127.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.80% to Rs 516.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 573.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales127.67156.22 -18 516.85573.02 -10 OPM %-32.580.52 --4.111.87 - PBDT-30.571.21 PL 26.699.87 170 PBT-40.18-6.75 -495 -8.33-22.45 63 NP-36.55-7.93 -361 -11.27-40.17 72

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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