Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Ontic Finserve reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.78% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.47% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.