Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 149.43 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies declined 12.25% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 149.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales149.43133.15 12 OPM %12.2912.87 -PBDT19.4219.11 2 PBT14.7815.92 -7 NP11.1712.73 -12
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