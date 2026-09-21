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Onward Technologies secures 3-year renewal of managed digital services contract

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Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
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Onward Technologies announced the renewal of a multi-year Managed Digital Services contract with increased scope valued at Rs 44.46 crore with one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipments. The contract tenure extends from August 2026 to August 2029.

The renewed engagement represents a 72% increase in value compared to the previous contract and reflects the customer's continued confidence in Onward Technologies' delivery excellence, digital engineering capabilities, and strategic partnership.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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