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Open Elite Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net Loss of Open Elite Developers reported to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.81% to Rs 9.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.511.42 6 9.035.05 79 OPM %-431.13-273.24 --11.41-101.19 - PBDT-6.18-3.06 -102 -0.12-3.40 96 PBT-6.99-3.87 -81 -3.43-6.71 49 NP-8.66-3.87 -124 -5.86-6.71 13

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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