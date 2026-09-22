Optiemus Infracom board approves JV with London-based Nothing Electronics

At meeting held on 22 September 2026

The board of Optiemus Infracom at its meeting held on 22 September 2026 has accorded its approval to expand the existing partnership of the Company with Nothing Electronics (Nothing), an affiliate of London-based technology company, by entering into a binding term sheet with Nothing to undertake/establish a Joint Venture (JV) Company for the commercialization and sale of CMF products including but not limited to mobile phones and their sub assemblies/components, subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent and definitive agreements.

Subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent and receipt of necessary approvals and execution of definitive agreements, the Company will initially acquire 51.1% of the equity share capital of proposed JV Company.