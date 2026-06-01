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Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 484.98 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 0.04% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 484.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.23% to Rs 66.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 1768.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1890.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales484.98449.26 8 1768.621890.00 -6 OPM %1.465.08 -5.525.74 - PBDT32.6425.28 29 115.0199.06 16 PBT27.5721.03 31 90.6776.68 18 NP22.4722.46 0 66.0163.33 4

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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