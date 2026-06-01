Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 484.98 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 0.04% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 484.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.23% to Rs 66.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 1768.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1890.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.