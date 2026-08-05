Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 45.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 102.82% to Rs 882.99 croreNet profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 45.77% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.82% to Rs 882.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 435.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales882.99435.35 103 OPM %3.426.15 -PBDT34.8724.56 42 PBT28.2418.84 50 NP21.1814.53 46
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