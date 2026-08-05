Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 45.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 102.82% to Rs 882.99 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 45.77% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.82% to Rs 882.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 435.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.882.99435.353.426.1534.8724.5628.2418.8421.1814.53

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