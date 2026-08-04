Optiemus Infracom has reported 46% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.18 crore on a 103% increase in revenue to Rs 882.99 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 40% YoY to Rs 41.32 crore, EBITDA margin, however, contracted by 210 basis points YoY to 4.7% in the June'26 quarter.

The company has posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 28.24 crore for the June'26 quarter, which is higher 50% as compared with the figure of Rs 18.84 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Ashok Gupta, executive chairman & whole-time director, Optiemus Infracom, said: "Building on the structural foundation laid in FY26, disciplined execution in Q1 FY27 drove performance ahead of guidance.

Our turnaround strategy is delivering tangible results, led by the AI+ electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partnership, which contributed nearly Rs 500-plus cr. in Q1. The MPMS/PLI 2.0 framework is expected to strengthen our position in domestic mobile manufacturing and support margin expansion through enhanced incentives. Beyond EMS, key catalysts are aligning rapidly. The announcement for BIS compliance for screen protectors is expected within the next 30 days, while our second B2C category launch is scheduled for Q3 FY27. Together, these initiatives should scale B2C revenue and improve overall margins. The high-barrier B2B cover glass business is expected to begin onboarding customers over the next 34 quarters.