Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 59.84 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance declined 9.03% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 59.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.8439.75 51 OPM %7.799.69 -PBDT3.233.08 5 PBT2.592.60 0 NP1.311.44 -9
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