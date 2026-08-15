Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 59.84 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance declined 9.03% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 59.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.8439.757.799.693.233.082.592.601.311.44

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