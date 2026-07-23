Oracle Financial Services Q1 PAT jumps 121% YoY to Rs 1,416 cr

Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) reported a 120.52% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,415.5 crore on a 68.73% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,125.2 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,938.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up 114.13% from Rs 905.4 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company's operating income reached Rs 1,861 crore, reflecting a 123% YoY growth. On a segmental basis, the companys product licenses and related activities stood at Rs 2,936 crore (up 75% YoY), and revenue from IT solutions and consulting services stood at Rs 189.4 crore (up 6.46%).

Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software, said, I am deeply honored by the trust that the board has reposed in me to lead OFSS into its next phase of growth and innovation. Having been a part of the organizations incredible growth journey since its inception, I have witnessed firsthand the resilience of our business model and the sheer dedication of our teams. For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, we posted strong operating performance and significant growth. All our operating parameters continue to be healthy. We remain focused on providing our customers unprecedented flexibility in deployment options to meet the unique needs of their business, together with modern cloud and AI-enabled solutions to help them drive a considerable competitive advantage in their respective markets.

In its post-earnings statement, the company said that Makrand Padalkar will step down as managing director and CEO, with 23 July 2026 being his last day in the role. Avadhut (Vinay) Ketkar, currently the CFO of OFSS, has been appointed Additional Director and designated as the new MD & CEO of the company from 24 July. Chief Accounting Officer Manish Bhandari will take over as the new CFO. OFSS highlighted that one of the largest vacation ownership companies in the US entered into an agreement for the company's lending and leasing cloud software. The deployment will support the said company's digital transformation initiatives.