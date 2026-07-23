Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 120.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.73% to Rs 3125.20 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 120.52% to Rs 1415.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.73% to Rs 3125.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1852.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3125.201852.20 69 OPM %60.0445.69 -PBDT1953.40923.10 112 PBT1938.70905.40 114 NP1415.50641.90 121
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