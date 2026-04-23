Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 30.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 2065.20 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 30.72% to Rs 841.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 643.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 2065.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1716.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.91% to Rs 2639.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2379.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 7672.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6846.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.