Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for five straight sessions

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 12299, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.16% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% fall in NIFTY and a 13.77% fall in the Nifty IT.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12299, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24073.95. The Sensex is at 76957.31, down 0.4%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 8.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31281.7, down 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12348, up 0.64% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up 45.16% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% fall in NIFTY and a 13.77% fall in the Nifty IT index.