Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd spurts 1.35%, up for five straight sessions

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 9486, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.26% fall in NIFTY and a 19.27% fall in the Nifty IT.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9486, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24029.85. The Sensex is at 76997.62, down 0.4%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 40.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29159.15, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9524.5, up 2% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up 7.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.26% fall in NIFTY and a 19.27% fall in the Nifty IT index.