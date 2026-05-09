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Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 48.34 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 84.87% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 48.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.41% to Rs 32.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 226.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.3449.68 -3 226.67213.70 6 OPM %15.4923.11 -22.0925.33 - PBDT5.3312.43 -57 58.0266.55 -13 PBT1.428.85 -84 43.3452.27 -17 NP1.006.61 -85 32.6139.01 -16

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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