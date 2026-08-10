Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 64.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 75.72 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 64.09% to Rs 24.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 75.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.7265.8833.0428.7535.6622.7431.7919.2724.6315.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News