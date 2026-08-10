Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 64.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 75.72 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports rose 64.09% to Rs 24.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 75.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.7265.88 15 OPM %33.0428.75 -PBDT35.6622.74 57 PBT31.7919.27 65 NP24.6315.01 64
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