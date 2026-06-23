Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd and Emmbi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2026.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd and Emmbi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2026.

Orbit Exports Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 251.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3186 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd surged 17.51% to Rs 25.43. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 284.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.95 lakh shares in the past one month. Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 15.23% to Rs 42.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 158 shares in the past one month. Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd gained 14.63% to Rs 195.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28836 shares in the past one month.