Orchasp consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 73.16% to Rs 2.08 croreNet profit of Orchasp declined 48.15% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 73.16% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.087.75 -73 OPM %-16.359.03 -PBDT0.290.73 -60 PBT0.280.73 -62 NP0.280.54 -48
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