Orchasp consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 73.16% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Orchasp declined 48.15% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 73.16% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.087.75-16.359.030.290.730.280.730.280.54

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