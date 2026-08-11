Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchasp consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Orchasp consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 73.16% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Orchasp declined 48.15% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 73.16% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.087.75 -73 OPM %-16.359.03 -PBDT0.290.73 -60 PBT0.280.73 -62 NP0.280.54 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Genpharmasec consolidated net profit declines 78.69% in the June 2026 quarter

RTCL consolidated net profit declines 78.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 12.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the June 2026 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Next Story