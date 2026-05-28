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Orchasp consolidated net profit declines 96.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales decline 77.03% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of Orchasp declined 96.36% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.03% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 21.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.617.01 -77 21.2621.08 1 OPM %-252.8042.80 --13.41-51.61 - PBDT-0.213.03 PL 1.09-10.49 LP PBT-0.223.03 PL 1.06-10.51 LP NP0.113.02 -96 1.05-10.52 LP

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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