Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 6.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 237.61 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma rose 6.68% to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 237.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.38% to Rs 20.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 811.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 921.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.