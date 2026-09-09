Organic Recycling Systems rises as BPCL CBG orders reach rs 259.71 crore

Organic Recycling Systems surged 5.03% to Rs 189 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Solapur Bioenergy Systems, secured a Rs 92.41-crore contract from Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

The contract is for setting up an organic municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Kozhikode, Kerala.

The latest order follows two Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Operation and Maintenance (EPCOM) contracts worth a combined Rs 167.30 crore from BPCL for CBG plants in Mysuru, Karnataka and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, announced on 8 September 2026. The Mysuru project is valued at Rs 85.56 crore, while the Raipur project is worth Rs 81.74 crore. Both projects include five years of operations and maintenance.

With the Kozhikode order, Organic Recycling Systems' cumulative EPCOM contracts from BPCL have risen to Rs 259.71 crore across three states. The three projects have a combined processing capacity of about 14.8 tonnes per day and carry five-year O&M mandates. The Kozhikode contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the plant. EPC and commissioning are scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the letter of acceptance, followed by five years of comprehensive operations and maintenance. The company also has an O&M contract for a CBG plant in Gorakhpur with Indian Oil Corporation. The latest BPCL awards further expand its engagement with public-sector oil marketing companies.