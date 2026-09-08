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Organic Recycling Systems wins EPCOM contracts worth Rs 167.30 cr

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Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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From Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Organic Recycling Systems has secured two landmark EPCOM contracts from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), aggregating Rs 167.30 crore (~US$17.70 million), including GST, for the development and operation of organic municipal solid waste-based Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants in Mysuru, Karnataka and Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The twin awards mark a major milestone in ORSL's CBG growth journey, adding approximately 9.8 TPD of aggregate CBG processing capacity, expanding the Company's presence into two new states, and extending its engagement with BPCL through five-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) mandates.

The contracts have been awarded to ORSL's wholly owned subsidiary, Solapur Bioenergy Systems (SBESPL). The projects cover the complete lifecycle of the plantsfrom engineering, procurement and construction through commissioning and long-term operations and maintenance.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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