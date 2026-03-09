Oriana Power gains on bagging EPC contract worth Rs 1,181 crore

Oriana Power jumped 5.52% to Rs 1,894.40 after the company secured an EPC contract worth Rs 1,180.53 crore from a renewable energy developer for a solar power project at the Maithon Dam Reservoir of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in Jharkhand.

The order involves the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and commissioning of a 234 MW grid-tied floating solar photovoltaic (PV) power project.

The scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement and supply of plant and equipment along with mandatory spare parts, transportation, insurance, unloading, storage, execution of civil and electrical works, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar PV plant. The contract also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance of the project.