Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 7.19 croreNet profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 25.83% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.197.78 -8 OPM %-235.74-137.40 -PBDT21.3316.60 28 PBT20.7115.68 32 NP15.4912.31 26
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