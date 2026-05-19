Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 126.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 126.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 213.40 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell rose 126.18% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 213.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 337.68% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 687.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 666.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales213.40198.13 8 687.02666.61 3 OPM %7.044.38 -5.754.21 - PBDT15.799.05 74 39.9326.30 52 PBT9.653.56 171 17.653.77 368 NP6.222.75 126 12.432.84 338

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 642.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

UR Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 541.92% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story