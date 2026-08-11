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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Bell reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Bell reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.80% to Rs 202.91 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell reported to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.80% to Rs 202.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales202.91142.09 43 OPM %8.053.50 -PBDT16.654.81 246 PBT11.15-0.57 LP NP8.32-0.37 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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