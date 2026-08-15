Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 53.49 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages rose 24.12% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 53.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.53.4946.877.355.253.763.032.942.452.111.70

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