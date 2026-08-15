Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 53.49 croreNet profit of Orient Beverages rose 24.12% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 53.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.4946.87 14 OPM %7.355.25 -PBDT3.763.03 24 PBT2.942.45 20 NP2.111.70 24
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