Orient Cement has reported 31.6% increase in net profit to Rs 55.36 crore despite a 21.6% fall in net sales to Rs 647.23 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 539.42 crore, down 25.3% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 64.03 crore, down by 5.7% from Rs 67.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company wrote back taxes amounting to Rs 12.92 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 6.36 crore of taxes written back in the same period last year.

For FY26, the company posted net profit and total income of Rs 342.03 crore (down 274.8% YoY) and Rs 2,793.12 crore (up 3.1% YoY), respectively.