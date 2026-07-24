Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 62.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 604.00 croreNet profit of Orient Cement declined 62.44% to Rs 77.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 205.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 604.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 866.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales604.00866.00 -30 OPM %23.8421.02 -PBDT146.00181.00 -19 PBT103.00144.00 -28 NP77.00205.00 -62
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