Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 647.23 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 31.76% to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 647.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 825.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 270.07% to Rs 337.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 2793.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2708.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales647.23825.19 -22 2793.122708.83 3 OPM %16.6612.49 -19.5311.12 - PBDT108.84105.03 4 555.75298.50 86 PBT63.9467.87 -6 324.64145.49 123 NP55.4342.07 32 337.6991.25 270

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit declines 3.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 89.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Interise Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story