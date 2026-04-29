Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 647.23 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 31.76% to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 647.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 825.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 270.07% to Rs 337.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 2793.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2708.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.