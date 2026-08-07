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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 99.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 99.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 100.65 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech rose 99.30% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 100.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales100.6596.25 5 OPM %16.128.11 -PBDT16.637.60 119 PBT13.414.83 178 NP8.574.30 99

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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